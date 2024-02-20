Filippo Berio Enters New Category, Launches Line of 8 Vegan-Friendly Pasta Sauces

New Jersey Headquartered Filippo Berio, known for its popular olive oil products and with a presence in the US, UK, Belgium, Brazil, and Switzerland, today announces the launch of premium vegan-friendly pasta sauces with a base of tomato and olive oil, in eight varieties, initially set for the US market.

The latest vegan launch follows its 2022 vegan pesto range which debuted in Basil and Sundried Tomato flavors, as plant-based versions of Filippo Berio’s leading Classic and Sundried Tomato pestos, made vegan by replacing the cheese with tofu. The pestos arrived in the UK in July of 2022 then in the US the following September, and remain available on Amazon and in general retail.

The new pasta sauces come in Marinara, Roasted Garlic, Tomato Basil, Olive, Mushroom, Arrabbiata, Traditional Italian, and Grilled Vegetable flavors, each containing no added sugar, preservatives or artificial ingredients, according to the company.

Raising the bar

“At Filippo Berio, each new product is a labor of love, and we take our time to ensure that only the finest ingredients can be sourced and prepared to deliver the culinary experience that our consumers expect and deserve,” said Dusan Kaljevic, CEO of Filippo Berio USA, Ltd. “Our extensive line of sauces for the U.S. market brings the essence of Italian cuisine and flavors to consumers who desire new, nutritious and convenient preparations that elevate everyday meals, while tasting like they were slowly simmered on the kitchen stove. Further, entering this new category while raising the bar on the choices available provides Filippo Berio with one more opportunity to introduce consumers to the quality and heritage of our brand and diverse product assortment.”

“At Filippo Berio, we know that quality can never be rushed,” says Marco De Feo, VP of Marketing of Filippo Berio USA, Ltd. “We prepare our homemade-style sauces in two stages, cooking vegetables separately from the Italian tomatoes to ensure that we retain the robust flavors of all ingredients. As a result, our sauces are unmatched in their fresh, homemade taste and can be relied upon to enhance any dish. We believe that the exceptional quality of this new homemade-style tomato-based sauce line will spur consumer trial and generate increased demand in the category.”

Filippo Berio sauces can be purchased at select retailers beginning summer 2024.