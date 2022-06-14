    • Fitday Launches FitdayVeganMeat in India

    Fitday-VeganMeat
    ©Fitday

    Fitday, an online retail portal for health products, has launched a line of vegan meat products in India called FitdayVeganMeat.

    As first reported by moneycontrol.com, founder Suresh Raju says that since India closely follows US trends, he expects similar growth for plant-based meats in India, stating that FitdayVeganMeat is that is curated with the Indian palate and cuisine in mind.

    The soy-based dishes include VeganMeat biryani, spaghetti, sandwiches, dosa, and momos, with the brand stating that parent company Genomelabs “spent several years researching these products to offer better quality options for the Indian population.

    “Currently, we have about 5000 SKUs, and Fitday has its flagship products in plant protein, plant-based meat, and Gummies. Watch out for this space, as by the end of this year, we’ll have about 50 more white-labelled SKUs,” says Raju.

