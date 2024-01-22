Franklin Farms Collaborates with Disney on Plant-Based Foods Featuring Mickey Mouse

Franklin Farms, a US producer of plant-based meals and burgers for retail and foodservice, announces a new collaboration with Disney featuring Mickey Mouse on its co-branded packaging. Available at retailers in the US, the new packaging encompasses six of Franklin Farms’ existing products.

Beyond the visual upgrade, each product in the range features the Disney Check, a symbol signifying compliance with Disney’s Nutrition Guidelines, which, according to Disney, are based on rigorous, science-backed nutrition standards and continuously updated to reflect current nutritional research.

The co-branded lineup includes the Classic Veggie Burger and Barbeque Veggie Burger. Both of these products are relatively clean-label, featuring an array of vegetables like mushrooms, carrots, corn, and red peppers, while also containing methylcellulose—a common binder found in plant-based burgers from competitors like Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods.

The range also features Cuban Style Black Bean and Plantain Balls with pineapple and brown rice, Moroccan Style Falafel Balls with chickpea and zucchini, and both Teriyaki and Lemon Pepper Tofu Bites. Prices for the veggie burgers and Veggie Balls average at $6.49, and Tofu Bites at $5.49.

Broadening consumer base

Last year Franklin Farms ventured into the alternative seafood market, introducing plant-based tuna in Original and Jalapeño flavors. Additionally, Franklin Farms launched soy-free tempeh made from chickpeas, made through a similar fermentation process as traditional tempeh, using only cultured chickpeas and water. The company also stocks chickpea tofu, made with only chickpeas and water, offering diverse options to consumers with soy allergies.

The new Disney-branded products are another move to target a more diverse consumer base, making them appealing to a younger demographic. Other companies are implementing similar strategies to make plant-based more appealing to the younger generation. PLNT Burger recently implemented a ‘Cool Kids Meal’ campaign, and Ripple Foods has been expanding its Ripple Kids line of fortified plant-based milk.

To further promote family-friendly plant-based dining, Franklin Farms has launched a series of recipes on its website featuring the new Disney-branded products, which are now available at retailers in the Northeastern US, including Acme, Morton Williams, and Star. Find the full list of retailers here.