Plant-Based Chicken Products by Fry’s and Oumph! Launch at Iceland

UK supermarkets Iceland and The Food Warehouse will begin stocking vegan chicken products made by Fry’s and Oumph! from today.

The Fry’s products are Stars & Moons — breaded plant-based chicken in star and moon shapes, aimed at children — and Chick’n Fillets. Fry’s plant-based Popcorn Chick’n also launched at Iceland and The Food Warehouse last year, and has proven to be immensely popular.

“We are delighted to bring two new family-proof products to the UK. Inspired by our families and our kids, we are excited to deliver convenient and delicious plant-based options to UK families,” said Tammy Fry, Global Brand Lead at The Fry Family Food Co.

Iceland and The Food Warehouse are also set to launch Oumph!’s Spicy Drums — plant-based chicken drumsticks made for dipping.

“Oumph! Spicy Drums has that extra kick you’ve been searching for — that extra something that’ll leave your mouth watering and make you forget your table manners. So what are you waiting for?” said Anders ‘Ankan’ Linden, co-founder, corporate chef and Head of Innovation at Oumph!.

Iceland and LIVEKINDLY

Fry’s and Oumph! are both LIVEKINDLY portfolio brands, and the launches are part of a collaboration between the plant-based brand collective and Iceland. The partnership began when LIVEKINDLY acquired Iceland’s own alt-meat brand, No Meat, last year.

Shortly afterwards, numerous LIVEKINDLY brands, including some Fry’s and Oumph! products, launched at Iceland and The Food Warehouse. The latest Fry’s and Oumph! launches come just in time for Veganuary’s #ChooseChickenFree campaign week, which will run from April 4-10.

Share article: share

share

share

email