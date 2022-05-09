Future Farm’s Australian Expansion Begins With Launch at Over 700 Coles Stores

Future Farm’s Australian market entry has begun, with its plant-based burgers, meatballs, and beef now available at 732 Coles locations across the country.

The brand uses a blend of three plant-based proteins — soy, chickpea, and pea — to achieve what it claims is a very similar taste, texture, and tenderness to conventional meat. Future Farm says its products will be priced competitively compared to other alt-meat brands available in Australia.

“Any location that sells meat is our target.”

Worldwide expansion

Known as Fazenda Futuro in its home country of Brazil, Future Farm is now available in 28 markets worldwide. These include the UK, the US, European countries such as Germany and France, and the UAE.

In November, Future Farm raised a huge $58 million in its Series C funding round, helping to fuel its continued expansion across Europe and the US. The company has also announced plans to branch out into alt-dairy, and last year said it had further improved its technology to make its products even more similar to meat. Having only launched in 2019, Future Farm has seen exponential growth and expansion in a very short space of time.

“We’re starting in retail, partnering with Coles with the famed burger, meatballs, and mince but we’re also supplying product to select foodservice clients who are looking to build out their vegan offering and drive the same pro-sustainability messaging as our Future Farm family,” said Future Farm Pacific general manager Lisa Asher. “Expansion is key, any location that sells meat is our target, we’re looking to feed every Aussie mouth and have them second guess their next alternative meat selection when doing their grocery shop, dining out or grabbing takeaway,”