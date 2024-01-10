Galaxy Launches Vegan Version of Popular Fruit and Nut Chocolate Bar

Mars-owned chocolate brand Galaxy has launched a vegan version of its much-loved Fruit and Nut chocolate bar in the UK.

The product consists of dairy-free milk chocolate made with hazelnut paste, combined with raisins and roasted hazelnuts. It is available as a large 100g bar and a 40g snack-size format, which have both gained listings at Morrisons stores UK-wide.

Expanding vegan range

Galaxy previously launched another dairy-free option — the Vegan Salted Caramel bar — in July of last year. Also made with hazelnut paste, the product was introduced in response to growing demand for free-from confectionery.

The brand’s first dairy-free range was launched in 2019, making Mars the world’s first major confectionery company to produce vegan chocolate. It featured the flavours Caramelized Hazelnut, Caramel and Sea Salt, and Smooth Orange. The range was later expanded with other flavours such as Crumbled Cookie and Smooth White, along with vegan hot chocolate.

Controversy

Galaxy faced controversy in 2022 when consumers became aware that the brand’s vegan chocolates were not made in a milk-free environment. Many argued that the products should not be stocked in the free-from aisle, as this implied they were safe for allergy sufferers. Sainsbury’s, Tesco, and Morrisons delisted the bars after Galaxy did not agree to have them moved to the conventional chocolate aisle.

However, the Vegan Salted Caramel bar launched last year is produced in an entirely milk-free environment, making it suitable for those with milk allergies. It appears that the brand’s previously launched vegan chocolates are also now suitable, with the “May contain milk” warning no longer present on their packaging. The bars are once again available at Tesco and Sainsbury’s, as well as Asda and Ocado.

“This category growth shows no signs of slowing, and that’s why we are pleased to be bringing a trending [Salted Caramel] flavour to those looking for a sweet treat, whether it be due to dietary necessities or lifestyle choice,” said Michelle Frost, general manager of Mars Wrigley Drinks and Treats, last year.