Gardein Launches Pea & Wheat Chick*n Line in Canada

Gardein, a brand of Conagra Brands, announces the Canadian launch of its Pea & Wheat Plant-Based Chick’n line encompassing Nashville-Style Hot Chick’n Tenders, Spicy Gochujang Style Chick’n Wings and Golden Chick’n Nuggets.

Conagra acquired Gardein back in 2019, with Chief Executive Sean Connolly stating at the time that the company was looking towards plant-based alternatives to meat and acknowledging that there is big business in this category. “That means the opportunity here could be in the range of $30 billion just in the U.S.,” he said. “And you know, there’s even more opportunity internationally.”

“As a leader in the plant-based category in Canada, it’s more important than ever that Gardein® responds to this growing demand and expands its portfolio with deliciously convenient additions to any meal or snack occasion with products that deliver on protein, taste and texture,” said Veronika Popkova, Senior Brand Manager at Conagra Brands Canada.

“Gardein® Pea & Wheat Plant-Based Chick’n is a great way to swap out meat for plant-based alternatives, delivering experiences that bring the excitement of unique flavours home – something Canadians have been craving for the past few years.”

Gardein® Pea & Wheat Plant-Based Chick’n is available in the natural frozen section at select grocery stores nationwide.