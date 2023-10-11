Hella Phat Vegan’s No Beef Bouillon Gains Rapid Support on Kickstarter

Hella Phat Vegan, a producer of vegan seasoning blends, introduces No Beef Bouillon, aiming to eliminate the need for traditional meat-based bouillons by providing an environmentally sustainable option with various culinary applications.

The No Beef Bouillon is the outcome of years of research and development to create a proprietary blend of high-quality, nutrient-rich ingredients devoid of oil, modified components, MSG, maltodextrin, anti-caking agents, and sulfites while retaining a hearty beef flavor. Key ingredients include nutritional yeast, pink Himalayan salt, plant-based ingredients, mushrooms, spices, and herbs. Each No Beef Bouillon jar yields up to 32 cups of flavorful broth.

Sarah Low, CEO and co-founder of Hella Phat Vegan, shares her perspective on this latest creation: “Our aim is not only to cater to vegans, but also vegetarians and even omnivores. With over 100+ positive reviews of our products on Amazon, our customers appreciate our ingredients’ exceptional taste and quality compared to traditional bouillons.”

To support the launch of No Beef Bouillon, Hella Phat Vegan has initiated a Kickstarter campaign that allows backers to pre-order the product. The company aims to reach $5,000 in funding by November 2, 2023 and is offering an Early Bird No Beef Bundle for $35 to support the achievement of this goal.

Milestones and achievements

Hella Phat Vegan has marked several milestones and achievements, both concerning the Kickstarter campaign and its broader brand journey. Within hours of its Kickstarter campaign launch, the project was recognized as a “Project We Love” by Kickstarter, indicating strong support and enthusiasm. Within just three days, the Kickstarter campaign reached 35% of its funding goal, and by the sixth day, it had achieved 50% funding.

The launch of the No Beef Bouillon expands Hella Phat Vegan’s product lineup, which also contains No Chick Bouillon, which has earned K-Star Kosher certification, and efforts are underway to obtain the same certificate for No Beef Bouillon. The company originally started selling seasonings in 2019 with its vegan No Egg Seasoning, but the product has since been discontinued.

Provided the funding goals are reached, the No Beef Bouillon is set to be available for delivery by spring 2024.