Hershey Canada Debuts ‘Hershey’s Oat Made’ Bar Created with Oat Flour

Hershey Canada, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Hershey Company, has officially introduced its first plant-based chocolate bar: Hershey’s Oat Made.

Carly Cowman, brand manager at Hershey Canada, states, “Hershey’s Oat Made bars are everything you love about milk chocolate… except the milk. Our product development team did an unbelievable job delivering the smooth and creamy texture that we know Canadians love and expect from HERSHEY’S in our first-ever plant-based bar.”

This new chocolate bar is available in two flavors – Creamy and Almond & Sea Salt, and offers the classic smooth and creamy taste that Hershey’s is known for with a fully vegan formulation. The core ingredient of these plant-based bars is oat flour, and they are Non-GMO Project verified and free from artificial flavors.



Canada has witnessed a notable surge in plant-based food preferences. According to Cowman, “The plant-based category continues to see incredible growth, and today, one in four Canadians are actively seeking more plant-based options in their diets.”



Growth in North American market

This launch follows the successful introduction of Hershey’s plant-based chocolate bar and Reese’s plant-based peanut butter cups in the United States earlier this year.

“Whether you’re a vegan or vegetarian, or simply looking for more choice in the chocolate aisle, Hershey’s Oat Made bars offer an amazing and delicious alternative that doesn’t compromise on flavor,” Cowman noted.

The new bars are now available in the confectionery aisle of major grocery retailers across Canada.