Heura Launches the World’s First Vegan Chorizo Burger

Spain’s fast-growing plant meat star Heura Foods has presented the world’s first 100% vegan chorizo burger at Madrid’s chic Zielou restaurant.

The Choriburger, which is suitable for coeliacs, is made from soy protein and provides a high content of vitamin B12, according to the company. It also contains 56.5% less fat and 25% less saturated fat than chorizo pork.

Heura Products

With this launch, Heura now has a total of three offerings within the pork category, including the sausages and chorizo ​​presented in 2021, and adds the tenth product to the brand’s portfolio, which encompasses snacks, nuggets and meatballs, among other options within the chicken, beef and pork categories.

Heura’s co-founder and director Bernat Ananos states that “achieving a more sustainable food system that protects health, animals and the planet is Heura’s raison d’être. It is in our hands to create solutions for the future that allow us to continue enjoying the experience of meat without its negative consequences.

“Through R&D, Heura achieves the best of meat, taste and texture with all the nutritional and sustainability benefits of vegetables. Consuming two Heura veggie burgers compared to two pork burgers saves the equivalent of 21 showers or driving down the Paseo de la Castellana.”

Heura’s new plant-based chorizo burgers are now on sale in large Spanish supermarkets such as Carrefour, Carrefour Market and Alcampo.