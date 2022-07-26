Higgidy to Launch Cauliflower Rolls and Mini Vegan Muffins as Part of 75% Meat-Free Pledge

UK fresh food manufacturer Higgidy is preparing to add two new products — Bang Bang Cauliflower Dinky Vegan Rolls and Spinach & Red Pepper Mini Vegan Muffins — to its plant-based range.

Higgidy has a focus on unprocessed, whole food ingredients, so the new products are made with vegetables rather than meat or dairy alternatives. They are ready to eat and said to be ideal for snacking.

Expanding plant-based range

Founded almost two decades ago, Higgidy only introduced its first vegan product in 2018. But since then, the brand has rapidly made inroads into the plant-based sector, announcing in March that it intends to make 75% of its products meat-free by the end of the year.

Higgidy’s vegan range currently features:

Pies — Roasted Chickpea Masala, Chilli Bean & Sweet Potato, and Mini No-Pork Pies.

— Roasted Chickpea Masala, Chilli Bean & Sweet Potato, and Mini No-Pork Pies. Quiches — Petit Pois & Courgette, Porcini Mushroom & Spinach, and Spinach & Roasted Tomato.

— Petit Pois & Courgette, Porcini Mushroom & Spinach, and Spinach & Roasted Tomato. Rolls — Porcini Mushroom & Spinach (available in packs of either six or two), and Vegetable Samosa.

”Our existing veggie and vegan lines are proving really popular and we wanted to expand on this, using our expertise at creating glorious everyday food to create even more delicious flavour options for our consumers,” Higgidy CEO Rachel Kelley told The Grocer.

Higgidy products are available at most major UK supermarkets, including Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury’s, Waitrose, Co-op, and Ocado. The new rolls and muffins will launch at various retailers from September 14, retailing at £3.20.