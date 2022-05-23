Crispy Fantasy Launches “Mind-Blowingly Great” High-Protein Vegan Cereal

Breakfast startup Crispy Fantasy has launched high-protein vegan cereal in Europe. The product contains four times more protein and at least 50% less sugar than many leading cereal brands.

Crispy Fantasy is backed by investors including Halo Top co-founder and CEO Doug Bouton, RXBar co-founder Peter Rahal, and investment fund Pareto Holdings. Bouton has described the brand’s cereals as “mind-blowingly great”.

The products are gluten-free and contain soy and pea protein, along with other recognisable ingredients such as avocado oil and cocoa powder. Crispy Fantasy says its aim is to “bridge the gap” between sugary cereals and healthy options such as oatmeal.

Initially, Crispy Fantasy has launched its chocolate flavour through DTC. The cereal will also be available on Amazon by the end of this month, with cinnamon and honey flavours launching later in the year.

High-protein vegan cereals

While conventional brands still dominate the cereal category, there is a growing trend towards healthier and more protein-rich options. Popular vegan protein bar brand Misfits recently announced it was launching high-protein cereals, and SunflowerFamily USA introduced its Organic Sunflower Protein Crisps in 2020. But options are still limited, creating a significant gap in the market.

“At Crispy Fantasy, we are creating a brand new category, in which taste meets health, making cereal the way it should be — delicious, fun, and loaded with nutritional benefits that help you stay energized and productive,” said co-founders Andrea Rodrik and Raphaël Nahoum. “We also feel tremendously fortunate to partner with Doug and Peter, two of America’s most profound food entrepreneurs, leveraging their vast network and resources to bring our exciting products and best-in-class experience possible to market.”