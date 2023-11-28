Hooked Launches Plant-Based Seafood Range at Hundreds of German Stores

Swedish plant-based seafood brand Hooked has expanded beyond the Nordic countries for the first time, announcing a launch at hundreds of REWE West stores in Germany.

The expansion has been made possible by a partnership with leading sales agent Ooha, which will allow Hooked to launch at anywhere between 250 and 500 REWE stores. The product range will include plant-based salmon, tuna, and seafood spreads, all made using high-moisture extrusion technology.

The launch comes as Germany increasingly gains a reputation as Europe’s biggest plant-based market; data published earlier this year revealed that the country’s meat consumption is at a record low, while consumption of plant-based foods is at a record high.

“A growing demand”

Hooked raised the capital to fuel the expansion in June, through a SEK6 million (€500,000) crowdfunding campaign. At the time, the company said it was “overwhelmed by the support”, noting that the success of the campaign indicated strong demand for its products.

Earlier in 2023, Hooked raised ten million Swedish kronor (around $967,000) from top-tier investors in another funding round. The company had previously reported 25% month-over-month growth in late 2022, after rolling out its popular plant-based salmon alternative at Swedish retail stores.

“At Hooked, we’re thrilled to finally bring our Swedish plant-based seafood range to Germany,” said Tom Johansson, co-founder and CEO at Hooked. “Our success in the Nordics has demonstrated a growing demand for innovative, sustainable alternatives, and we’re excited to introduce our iconic Swedish brand to German consumers.”