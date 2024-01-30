Icelandic Provisions Unveils Plant-Based Oatmilk Skyr, a First in the US Skyr Category

Icelandic Provisions, a US producer of Icelandic-inspired skyr, has launched its first dairy-free product, Oatmilk Skyr. This marks the first oatmilk plant-based skyr to hit the market nationwide.

Different from yogurt, Icelandic skyr is thicker and creamier in texture, using specific cultures to create a rich flavor profile. Mirroring the brand’s traditional dairy skyr, Icelandic Provisions uses a version of its heirloom Icelandic cultures that have been adapted to flourish in a vegan environment, without adding gums or starches.

John Heath, Chief Innovation Officer at Icelandic Provisions, spoke to the product’s distinctiveness, stating, “After hearing from consumers that the current plant-based yogurts on the market don’t live up to their nutrition, texture or taste expectations, we spent years at Icelandic Provisions crafting and perfecting an oat-based formula that has achieved the trifecta.”

The product is available in both single-serve and multi-serve packaging. The 5-ounce single-serve cups come in Vanilla Bean, Strawberry, Blueberry, Peach, and Mango & Passion Fruit flavors, while the 16-ounce multi-serve containers are offered in Plain and Vanilla Bean varieties. This oatmilk skyr delivers 12g of protein per cup while only containing 8g of sugar.

Mark Alexander, CEO of Icelandic Provisions, commented on the launch: “Like our traditional dairy-based offerings, our plant-based Oatmilk Skyr is purposefully crafted using high-quality, clean ingredients to serve as a deliciously thick and hearty, wholesome breakfast or snack that will nourish our consumers’ minds and bodies to keep them going. As our biggest launch since the brand’s inception, we are excited to introduce Icelandic Provisions Oatmilk Skyr to non-dairy, flexitarian, and dairy eaters alike and show just how unbelievable this product is.”

Growing market for vegan yogurt products

According to a report from Cognitive Market Research, the vegan yogurt market is expected to experience significant growth, with projections indicating nearly a 20% CAGR through to 2030. Many companies are leveraging this projected market demand with their own lines of plant-based yogurts, including Nature’s Fynd’s fungi-based yogurt, Biotiful Gut Health’s oat kefir yogurts, and Lavva’s yogurt made with pili nuts. Additionally, last year, Dutch company Abbot Kinney’s launched its own vegan Skyr Protein Coconut, made with coconut cream, organic vegan yogurt cultures, and soya.

Walter Ballenger, Principal Category Merchant for Yogurt, Kefir, and Drinkables at Whole Foods Market, stated, “Bringing Icelandic Provisions Oatmilk Skyr to our shelves represents more than just a new product—it’s a testament to the growing demand for high-quality, non-dairy options in the yogurt aisle. This product showcases the importance of having quality dairy alternatives, meeting diverse dietary preferences while ensuring excellence in taste.”

Icelandic Provisions Oatmilk Skyr will be available at most Whole Foods Market stores nationwide in the United States starting January 22, 2024, with plans for expansion to additional national retailers later this year.