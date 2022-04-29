Iglo Germany Introduces Vegan Baked Fish and Kids Chick*n Dinos to Green Cuisine Range

From May, iglo / Birds Eye’s plant-based Green Cuisine product line will see two new offerings in Germany: vegan “Oven Baking Fish” and “Chicken” Dinos for children.

The Green Cuisine, which first launched in Germany in January 2020, covers several European markets and offers affordable supermarket options for plant-based and flexitarian consumers. The line is also popular in the UK where it was launched with a £2 million ad campaign in 2019 and where the line was supplemented last year with three new plant-based chicken SKUs.

The oven baked fish consists of rice and wheat proteins and is labelled with Nutri-Score B. The most recent plant-based fish product launch follows the success of the brand’s plant-based fish fingers, a vegan version of the hugely popular Bird’s Eye fish fingers which were known as a household staple for kids of the 1980s and 1990s across the UK, with 66% of Britons regarding them as the best fish fingers on the market.

Bird’s Eye received criticism for its marketing in January this year, with its campaign which appeared to mock Veganuary with the motto, “Stuff Veganuary, just do what you can-uary, with Birds Eye Green Cuisine,” – appealing to consumers to forget the month-long campaign and follow freedom instead.

iglo Green Cuisine vegan “Chicken” Dinos and vegan oven “Baked Fish” will be available in stores across Germany from next week, beginning May 2nd.