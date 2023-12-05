Impossible Foods Offers a Sneak Peek of Next Year’s Impossible Beef Hot Dog

Impossible Foods announces the latest addition to its product lineup, the Impossible™ Beef Hot Dogs. The company will be previewing the product at a pop-up in NYC this month before the official retail and foodservice launch set for early 2024.

CEO Peter McGuinness, expressed the significance of adding hot dogs to the Impossible product lineup, stating, “Hot dogs are an undeniably classic part of American culture and not to mention, they’re a burger’s best friend. It’s long been a priority to add them to our product portfolio.”

The plant-based hot dogs have been designed to replicate the nostalgic flavors of a New York-style hot dog while containing 0mg cholesterol, 50% less total saturated fat, and a substantial 12g of protein compared to the 6g found in their traditional counterparts.

No compromise

This release marks the seventh addition to Impossible’s product lineup in the last 12 months. The company has previously expanded its beef-from-plants portfolio with offerings like the Impossible Indulgent Burger and Impossible Beef Lite, which also achieved the American Heart Association’s Heart-Check Certification. Additionally, Impossible Foods broadened its chicken-from-plants range with products like Impossible Spicy Chicken Nuggets along with chicken-style patties and tenders.

The company has also secured many partnerships over the year, including those with 7-Eleven, IHOP, and Ruby Tuesdays.

McGuinness highlighted, “Our adaptation replicates that quintessential hot dog taste, while offering consumers a nutrient-dense product that’s better for the planet. We want people to see that there’s really no compromise when you choose Impossible products. It’s as easy as throwing an Impossible Hot Dog on the grill – right next to an Impossible Burger.”

Impossible Foods will be treating the crowds in Midtown Manhatten to free Impossible Hot Dogs from 11 am to 6 pm at a popup hot dog stand on December 16th. The location for this exclusive event will be revealed on the brand’s Instagram page in the days leading up to the event.