Jack & Bry Launches “World’s First” Jackfruit Fish Fillet After Selling 50M Vegan Pepperoni Pizza Slices

UK plant-based meat start-up Jack & Bry has debuted what it claims is the world’s first unbreaded jackfruit fish fillet. Produced in collaboration with The Cornish Seaweed Company, the jackfruit fish fillet launch is just the latest innovation from the rapidly-growing British vegan brand.

Jack & Bry has stated that the new unbreaded jackfruit fish fillet was made possible with the use of its jackfruit flavor composition and texture optimization platform, in collaboration with The Cornish Seaweed Company’s award-winning organic seaweed. The product is reported to accurately replicate the texture of fish whilst maintaining an authentic seafood taste.

After launching the alt fish at plant-based chain Neat Burger – backed by Lewis Hamilton and Leonardo DiCaprio – as well as the famous Harbour Lights Fish & Chips in Cornwall, Jack & Bry has stated its intention to increase the new product’s footprint across the UK. Its current line-up of foodservice partners includes Zizzi, Prezzo, Pizza Express, Ocado, and Papa John’s, with the latter selling over 50 million slices of its ‘Jackfruit Pepperoni’ pizza over 2021.

“The texture of the fillet was also impressively similar to that of real fish, with a soft yet meaty consistency that reminded me of the flakiness of haddock or rock,” commented Ryan Morwood, food reporter for local news outlet ‘The Packet’ at a recent press tasting event.

“We’ve changed the minds of climate-conscious pizza eaters and burger lovers with our jackfruit pepperoni and gourmet jackfruit burgers; we now want to focus our efforts even further, beyond land and into the ocean with our world’s first jackfruit fish fillet,” added Bryony Tinn-Disbury, Jack & Bry’s Founder & CEO.