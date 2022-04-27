Japan’s Next Meats Furthers Retail Rollout in North America 

Next Meats, the Japanese alt meat brand, is expanding its retail presence in the US and Canada. Next Meats’ Short Rib and Skirt Steak, both claimed as world firsts in the plant-based meat sphere, are now hitting more shelves across North America.

Currently available in specialty grocery as well as online, Japanese manufacturer of meat alternatives Next Meats will now also offer the two products in six Tokyo Central stores and four Marukai stores throughout Southern California and the Bay Area.

Canadian rollout to follow US success

The retail expansion follows an initial launch in California earlier this year, with Next Meat’s items also found on restaurant menus at LA’s Tex-Mex Bar Ama, Ramen Shack in San Juan Capistrano, J-Spec in New York City, and Tsuchi Café in Toronto. News of further rollouts in Canada for the plant-based brand is coming soon.

International expansion

As Next Meats continues to expand in stores and restaurants across North America, it states it will soon open a US production facility in Hayward, CA. Meanwhile in India, the brand is reported to have started the development of a lab and manufacturing unit in order to break into the emerging Indian alt meat market, as well as plans to open brick-and-mortar locations in the country.

“A fast-growing number of consumers are adopting flexitarian, vegetarian and vegan diets for reasons ranging from proven health benefits to reducing the impact on our shared planet,” stated Next Meats USA CEO Koki Terui. “Next Meats’ healthy, plant-based products are a delicious addition to any diet, and we are thrilled to expand this journey in the United States and Canada.”