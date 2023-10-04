Konscious Foods’ Ready-to-Eat Plant-Based Sushi Rolls Now Available at Whole Foods Nationwide

Plant-based alt seafood brand Konscious Foods has announced the introduction of ready-to-eat sushi rolls featuring Konscious Foods’ plant-based seafood in Whole Foods Market’s sushi venues across the United States.

These ready-to-eat offerings, including the Tuna California and Spicy Sno Crab rolls, are exclusive creations by Whole Foods Market chefs, showcasing Konscious Foods’ award-winning plant-based seafood.

Konscious Foods was launched last year by plant-based innovator and classically-trained French chef Yves Potvin, who is also the founder of Yves Veggie Cuisine and Gardein. While the company’s product line included frozen plant-based sushi rolls, onigiri stuffed rice snacks, and poke bowls, it has now expanded into convenient ready-to-eat options.



Potvin expressed excitement about complementing the existing frozen product line with these new ready-to-eat sushi rolls, stating: “Working with Whole Foods Market on this new ready-to-eat product line advances Konscious Foods’ mission to help busy consumers incorporate plants into their diet, without sacrificing taste.”

Don Woods, VP of Culinary Development and Innovation at Whole Foods Market anticipates that these exclusive sushi rolls featuring Konscious Foods products will be a hit with customers across the country, whether they are already following a plant-based diet or not.

Konscious Foods recently secured $26 million in seed funding, with contributions from Protein Industries Canada, Zynik Capital, and Walter Group, to expand the availability of its plant-based seafood products, helping to support the company’s goal of launching in over 4,500 stores throughout North America by the end of the year.



Woods comments, “We’re excited for our customers across the country to try these new Whole Foods Market exclusive sushi rolls featuring Konscious Foods products, whether their diet is already plant-based, or they simply want to try something delicious.”