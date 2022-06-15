S.Korea: O’Food Launches Plant-Based Mandu & Vegan Pork Belly Coming Soon

O’Food, a subsidiary brand of one of Korea’s leading food companies, Daesang, is to launch a new Plant-Based Mandu into the US market. The move comes as interest in Korean-inspired food continues to rise and intersect with the growth of plant-based ready meals and convenience foods.

Mandu are classic Korean dumplings that are steamed, boiled or pan-fried. The Mandu products are made with thin wrappers and filled with traditional Korean ingredients. O’Food is releasing the Plant-Based Mandu, a meatless version in two flavors, including Gochujang – a sweet and spicy fermented condiment popular in Korean cooking – and K-BBQ. The products are available across the US in select stores including Associated Supermarket and Jungle Jims.

Meanwhile, Korean startup Intake – recently selected to receive support from Korea’s Ministry of Agriculture, Food, and Rural Affairs – has revealed the development of plant-based ingredients that can fully replicate the experience of cooking and eating pork belly and neck meat. Plant-based eating in South Korea continues to gather pace, exemplified by major food manufacturer Pulmuone recently opening a vegan restaurant in Seoul.

“In recent years, consumers are increasingly seeking food adventures, particularly ethnic foods that have for years received less recognition in the US, such as Korean foods; Gochujang, Kimchi, and others. Mandu are these fantastic Korean style dumplings and now is a great time to bring them to market with these same authentic flavors,” stated Brian Tompkins, Vice President of Sales at O’Food.