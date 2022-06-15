    • S.Korea: O’Food Launches Plant-Based Mandu & Vegan Pork Belly Coming Soon

    June 15, 2022
    Categories
    Products & Launches
    O'Food Mandu Dumplings
    ©O'Food

    O’Food, a subsidiary brand of one of Korea’s leading food companies, Daesang, is to launch a new Plant-Based Mandu into the US market. The move comes as interest in Korean-inspired food continues to rise and intersect with the growth of plant-based ready meals and convenience foods.

    Mandu are classic Korean dumplings that are steamed, boiled or pan-fried. The Mandu products are made with thin wrappers and filled with traditional Korean ingredients. O’Food is releasing the Plant-Based Mandu, a meatless version in two flavors, including Gochujang – a sweet and spicy fermented condiment popular in Korean cooking – and K-BBQ. The products are available across the US in select stores including Associated Supermarket and Jungle Jims.

    O'Food Mandu Dumplings
    ©O’Food

    Meanwhile, Korean startup Intake – recently selected to receive support from Korea’s Ministry of Agriculture, Food, and Rural Affairs – has revealed the development of plant-based ingredients that can fully replicate the experience of cooking and eating pork belly and neck meat. Plant-based eating in South Korea continues to gather pace, exemplified by major food manufacturer Pulmuone recently opening a vegan restaurant in Seoul.

    “In recent years, consumers are increasingly seeking food adventures, particularly ethnic foods that have for years received less recognition in the US, such as Korean foods; Gochujang, Kimchi, and others. Mandu are these fantastic Korean style dumplings and now is a great time to bring them to market with these same authentic flavors,” stated Brian Tompkins, Vice President of Sales at O’Food. 

     

    Share article:

    Related Articles

    • Latest News

  • The vegconomist-newsletter:
    information for decision-makers

    Subscribe for the vegconomist-newsletter and regularly
    receive the most important news from the vegan business world.


    Click here to add vegconomist to your email contacts and ensure our messages reach your inbox!


    Help: I'm not receiving emails from vegconomist

    Invalid email address

    • Interviews

    More Interviews