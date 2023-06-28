The Kraft Heinz Not Company Bringing KRAFT NotCheese Slices to US Retail Nationwide

The Kraft Heinz Not Company announces it is launching its AI-powered cheese product, KRAFT NotCheese Slices, following a successful trial in Ohio-area supermarkets. The slices will launch before July 4 across the US, but it has not yet been revealed which retailer(s) will carry them.

According to The Kraft Heinz Not Company, KRAFT NotCheese Slices look, feel, and taste like their dairy-free counterpart and are available in three varieties: American, Cheddar, and Provolone. Made from ingredients like chickpea and coconut oil, the slices are free from artificial flavors and dyes and are said to feature dairy-like creaminess and meltability.

In an 8-week Cleveland market test last year, the company reports KRAFT NotCheese became the top-selling branded plant-based cheese slices in dollar sales.

Plans to scale

The Kraft Heinz Not Company states it is achieving this retail launch – its second product release in less than a year – by combining NotCo’s AI expertise with the scale and power of Kraft Heinz’s iconic brands.

Kraft Heinz and NotCo first announced a joint partnership in 2022 to “democratize” access to plant-based foods by developing products with an “unprecedented focus” on speed, quality, and scale. The joint venture has already launched NotMayo into US retailers, including Target, with plans to expand to Canada.

Meeting a need

According to the company, its new slices also meet a significant need for better plant-based cheese, with data showing the dairy-free cheese category has only reached 2% market penetration, and 47% of consumers report being dissatisfied with such products’ taste, texture, variety, and availability.

“Our mission is to create mouthwatering plant-based foods for all, and our vision is to be the indispensable plant-based food company,” The Kraft Heinz Not Company told vegconomist earlier this year. “Simply put, we want to bring plant-based to the masses.”