Krispy Kreme Australia Joins World Vegan Day with New Chocolate and Apple Doughnuts

Krispy Kreme Australia is celebrating World Vegan Day on November 1st with the launch of a vegan doughnut range and the permanent addition of one of the vegan treats to the brand’s lineup.

Crafted in two flavours — Fudge Brownie Bliss and Apple Custard Crumble — the new sweets are available at the same price as regular doughnuts at Krispy Kreme and 7-Eleven locations nationwide and online at Krispy Kreme’s website.

Adam Jacka, marketing area lead at 7-Eleven Australia, said: “A growing number of our customers have a vegan or plant-based diet, so we are thrilled to be stocking the new Krispy Kreme vegan-friendly range.”

“Incredible” flavours for all

The new plant-based range will surprise and delight vegans and non-vegans alike, says the company, adding that the animal-free sweets deliver the same great taste and freshness as its popular Krispy Kreme doughnuts.

The Fudge Brownie Bliss flavour features a brownie batter with “luscious” chocolate icing sprinkled with chocolate biscuit crumbs. It will be available until December 4th.

The Apple Custard Crumble doughnut has a creamy apple custard filling and a spiced dipping covered with vanilla biscuit crumbs. This flavour will stay permanently on the brand’s menu.

In Ireland and the UK, the brand has previously introduced its chocolate and apple vegan doughnuts to coincide with Veganuary.

Krispy Kreme, an American company founded in 1937, is famous for its Original Glazed doughnut recipe. Today, the company is a multinational doughnut and coffeehouse chain with locations worldwide. In Australia, it launched in 2003 and currently has 35 stores across NSW, VIC, WA, and QLD.

Aimee Cutajar, head of marketing at Krispy Kreme ANZ, commented: “We’re thrilled to bring our vegan-friendly doughnuts to Australia for ALL to enjoy this World Vegan Day. Fudge Brownie Bliss and Apple Custard Crumble are also a testament to our commitment to delivering incredible flavours to our customers, and I’m confident they will captivate the taste buds of vegans and non-vegans alike.”