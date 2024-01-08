La Vie’s New Plant-Based Ham Arrives in Tesco

La Vie, a French food tech specialising in plant-based pork products, announces the launch of its latest NPD, La Vie Plant-Based Ham, exclusively at Tesco.

The introduction of La Vie’s Plant-Based Ham in Tesco stores signifies a significant step in the company’s growth trajectory and follows its record-setting crowdfunding campaign in France, the largest to date, which saw targets achieved in just over an hour. This financial milestone is testament to La Vie’s robust market position and solidifies its reputation as one of the top three brands driving the growth of the plant-based category.

The new alternative to ham comes in two flavors: regular and smoked, catering to a wide range of consumers, including meat lovers and flexitarians. The new ham joins the brand’s plant-based bacon and lardons at Tesco’s shelves, in time for Veganuary.

Pure plant-powered goodness

According to La Vie, it took over five years to develop a product that matches the taste, smell, and texture of traditional ham. Both products are made with peas and soy, offering 19.5g per 100g serving. They contain five times less saturated fat than pork ham, no artificial flavors, and are nitrite free, “just pure plant-powered goodness,” says La Vie. Other selected ingredients include radish juice concentrate, potassium acetate (acidity regulator), salt, natural flavorings, and vegan lactic acid.

La Vie states the launch of the plant-based ham highlights the brand’s continued and strong growth within the sector. In the last years, the company has experienced significant growth in the UK, with a remarkable 144% increase, and has secured prominent retail partnerships with Sainsbury’s, Waitrose, and Ocado.

Across Europe, La Vie has expanded its reach recently, with its bacon alternative now available at more than 4,600 retail stores, including Carrefour and Albert Heijn. In addition, the company has partnered with over 3,000 restaurants, including major chains like Burger King and Honest Burger. Notably, last September, the brand exceeded a €1 million crowdfunding target within just over an hour of launching the campaign.

Ethical choices

The brand repeatedly says it is committed to protecting animal life and conserving environmental resources by offering a sustainable alternative to intensive farming and its associated CO2 emissions. La Vie’s new plant-based ham recently won the Carrefour Plant-Based Contest, earning the “Flavor of the Year 2023 ” title.

“Our Plant-Based Ham, with its authentic taste and French flair, isn’t just a product—it’s a celebration of ethical choices and a flavorful future,” Schweitzer adds.

To kick off Veganuary, La Vie and Tesco are running an exclusive promotion for ham lovers, offering two packs of plant-based ham for £3.75 RRP until the 23rd of January.