Lallemand Adds Garlic-Parmesan Style to Popular Engevita Range of Nutritional Yeast Flakes

Canada-based yeast specialist Lallemand Bio-Ingredients announces the latest addition to its Engevita brand: Garlic-Parmesan Style Powder. This savory powder ingredient blends two popular flavor profiles — garlic and parmesan cheese — suitable for various applications, ranging from snacks and sauces to batter systems and ready meals, just like the other well-known “nooch” (nutritional yeast) variants enjoyed worldwide.

The Engevita brand, popular since the 1950s, is a market leader in nutritional yeast products, and the most prominent nutritional yeast product in markets such as the UK, offering premium, whole-food cultured inactive nutritional yeast derived from primary-grown Saccharomyces cerevisiae. Its natural composition is rich in complete protein, containing all relevant amino acids, fibers, and vitamins.

The introduction of the garlic-parmesan flavored version represents a significant leap for Lallemand Bio-Ingredients in meeting consumer demands, says the company. Available for B2B applications, the Engevita Garlic-Parmesan Style Powder boasts a shelf-stable, microbiologically controlled formulation, with kosher and halal certifications.

The market for nutritional yeast, a deactivated yeast often used as a cheese substitute and a source of vitamins and minerals, has been experiencing growth, driven by the increasing demand for plant-based and health-centric food products. Nutritional yeast is celebrated primarily amongst vegans for its savory, cheese-like flavor, making it a popular ingredient in dairy-free cheese recipes, sauces, dressings, and as a seasoning for popcorn and other snacks. It’s also a significant source of B-complex vitamins, including B12 (often fortified), protein, and trace minerals.

Key Market Drivers

Rising vegan and vegetarian populations: The global shift towards veganism and vegetarianism, driven by health, ethical, and environmental concerns, significantly propels the demand for nutritional yeast. Health and wellness trend: Growing consumer awareness around health and nutrition, particularly post-pandemic, has spotlighted nutritional yeast for its health benefits. Culinary versatility: Its ability to add a cheesy, umami flavor without animal products has made it a staple in plant-based cooking, expanding its use in various cuisines and products.

Here you can read a recent interview with Anne-Marie Gendreau, Canadian pastry chef and food scientist and North American Applied R&D team leader at Lallemand Bio-Ingredients, to read more about yeast ingredients.