LikeMeat Will Feature Innovative Plant-Based Chicken at Expo West 2022

LikeMeat, a LIVEKINDLY Collective brand, announces the company will showcase its authentic plant-based chicken products at this year’s Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, California. Throughout the event, LikeMeat will be sampling a full lineup of its popular products including Like BBQ Chik’n, Like Chik’n Pieces and LikeWings.

The brand will be servings its vegan chicken in a variety of snacks and dishes such as Like Nuggets, Like Chik’n tacos with salsa and guacamole, Like Wings tossed in buffalo sauce and Like BBQ Chik’n Sandwiches topped with coleslaw. On Thursday, March 10, LikeMeat’s booth will also host a special LikeWings and Beer happy hour from 3:30 pm to 6 pm.

According to the brand, its products are created to offer the same tastes and textures as traditional chicken. Filled with plant-based protein and fiber, all of LikeMeat’s chik’n pieces and wings are non-GMO, dairy-free and gluten-free.

In addition, LikeMeat strives to use eco-friendly packaging trays made from 95% recycled materials.

Driving progress through food

In 2020, LikeMeat was acquired by the LiveKindly Collective, a family of brands aiming to become one of the world’s largest plant-based food companies. In recent months, LikeMeat has expanded its products into numerous large US retailers, including Walmart, Sam’s Club and Sprouts Farmers Markets.

“We are thrilled to be sharing LikeMeat with Expo West attendees for the first time,” says Emily Klooster, VP of Marketing for LikeMeat. “We’re all looking forward to the in-person show and especially excited about our fun, plant-based happy hour. It’s our mission to drive and share progress through food, and there’s no better place than Expo West to do just that with retailer representatives, media contacts, and other industry members.”

Expo West attendees can find LikeMe at Booth #N1907 in the Anaheim Convention Center’s North Hall, Level 200.