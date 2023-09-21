MALK Organics Debuts Clean-Label Holiday Nog Containing Just 5 Ingredients

Austin, Texas-based MALK Organics has debuted its new Holiday Nog today at Natural Products Expo East before the product rolls out to US stores throughout October.

With the brand focusing on its clean-label approach, MALK’s Holiday Nog contains no additives, gums, oils, or fillers, and is produced only with filtered water, organic almonds, organic maple syrup, organic nutmeg extract, and Himalayan pink salt, according to MALK. The nog drink contains just 60 calories per serving.

Leading the trajectory

MALK raised $9 million last year in a Series B round, stating its aim to become the “cleanest premium organic” dairy-free milk on the market, with CEO Jason Bronstad stating at the time, “Traditional dairy is still significantly [larger] in size compared to plant-based, but we’re excited as consumers continued to explore and give trial to the segment. We anticipate the entire category will continue to grow with a significant upward trajectory, and we believe MALK will be leading that trajectory as we move forward.”

Founded in 2015, MALK says it is leading the charge for cleaner products in the plant-based milk category, with its products containing only 3-5 ingredients. Its product portfolio includes Unsweetened Almond, Vanilla Almond, Chocolate Almond, Original Oat, Vanilla Oat, and Chocolate Oat. The products have seen steady retail success and rolled out into 1,300+ Publix stores this February.

“With our new Holiday Nog, we are excited to offer consumers a nostalgic, classic holiday beverage in a healthier format that they can feel great about drinking,” says Bronstad on the newest launch. “Our Holiday Nog remains true to MALK’s mission to offer products with the uncompromisingly cleanest ingredients possible that do not sacrifice quality and taste.”

MALK’s Holiday Nog will be available at Whole Foods, Sprouts, Erewhon, select Kroger locations, Fresh Thyme, Fresh Market, Earthfare, MOM’s Market, and other locations. Holiday Nog will retail for $6.99 for a 28oz bottle.