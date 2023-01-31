Matt Pritchard’s Dirty Vegan Launches Alt Meats Made From Fermented Veg

In 2018, vegan athlete and former professional skateboarder Matt Pritchard hosted the UK’s first ever vegan cookery show, Dirty Vegan.

Two series (and two cookbooks) later, Pritchard has announced the launch of a plant-based food brand of the same name. The range will feature meat alternatives made with fermented vegetables, designed to promote gut health so that “the more you eat, the better you will feel”.

The first products to launch are burgers, sausages, and meatballs. They are free of additives and saturated fat, while also being very high in protein — the burger contains 20 grams. On social media, Pritchard said the brand aims to launch for both retail and food service.

Dirty Vegan is also working alongside food service outlets to design plant-based dishes, recipes, and products. Businesses serving Dirty Vegan food can be promoted via the brand’s social media campaigns.

“Not just for vegans”

A former presenter of stunt and prank show Dirty Sanchez, Matt Pritchard first became vegan several years ago after watching the environmental documentary Cowspiracy. When he started a plant-based cooking channel on YouTube, the BBC took notice, and Dirty Vegan arrived on UK TV screens.

“I hope I’ve managed to prove that vegan food is appealing. If I can go vegan then anyone can,” Pritchard told vegconomist when the show’s first series aired. Since then, he has made headlines for several athletic achievements, including completing ten Iron Man triathlons in ten days and rowing across the Atlantic to raise awareness of mental health.

Now, Pritchard has joined the growing movement towards healthier and cleaner-label meat alternatives. Other chefs working in this area include former butcher Neil Rankin, whose Symplicity products combine vegetables with fermented ingredients such as miso and tamari.

“In developing our products we found that many vegan products out there might be plant-based but contain additives and ‘nasties’. Our range of burgers, meatballs, and sausages is made from fermented vegetables and flavoured with Matt’s signature spices. These products are not just for vegans — they suit anyone looking for great-tasting healthy meals,” says the Dirty Vegan website.