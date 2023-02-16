McDonald’s and Beyond Meat Debut First-Ever Plant-Based McNuggets in Germany

McDonald’s announces it is launching its first-ever plant-based McNuggets, made in partnership with Beyond Meat (Nasdaq: BYND) in 1,400 restaurants across Germany. Beginning Feb. 22, German customers can order the new McNuggets along with Beyond’s McPlant burger, which the chain is also adding to the country’s menu.

Successful trial

According to McDonald’s, it worked with Beyond Meat to develop the McNuggets, which were trialed at nine restaurants in Stuttgart last summer. The nuggets are made from peas, corn, wheat and tempura breading.

Availability of the McPlant nuggets and burger in future markets will depend on customer demand, McDonald’s stated.

Latest collaboration

The launch comes about two years after the companies entered a major three-year agreement that named Beyond as McDonald’s supplier of choice for a plant-based patty, and promised a range of other innovations such as plant-based chicken, pork and eggs.

Two weeks ago, vegconomist reported that Beyond was furtively working on creating a chicken-free nugget for the chain, but the company released few details at the time. Beyond’s McPlant Burger has proved a strong success in many European markets, and is now a permanent menu fixture in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Austria and the Netherlands.

In the US, Beyond has expanded its plant-based chicken offerings by rolling out new Popcorn Chicken and Chicken Nuggets to thousands of retailers, including Walmart and Kroger, in 2022.