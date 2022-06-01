Meatless Farm Launches First Plant-Based Ready Meals to “Take the Market by Storm”

Leading UK alt-meat brand Meatless Farm has launched its first plant-based ready meals, featuring both chilled and frozen options.

The range consists of Meatless Marinara, Meatless Korean BBQ Style Chicken & Rice, and Meatless Chilli Non Carne, with the latter two also available as chilled options. All five products are made with Meatless Farm’s pea protein-based meat alternatives.

High demand

Demand for convenience foods is soaring, as consumers return to their busy lifestyles following the pandemic. For this reason, Meatless Farm is expecting the new meals to “take the market by storm”. All five products meet the UK’s new HFSS regulations, scoring green or amber for total fat, saturated fat, sugar, and salt. The meals can be prepared from frozen in eight minutes, and from chilled in four minutes.

Meatless Farm launches

Over the past year, Meatless Farm has launched numerous new products and announced several collaborations — just last week, its vegan steak launched at Sainsbury’s. In April, the company partnered with cocktail restaurant chain The Alchemist to offer several new vegan options.

This followed a partnership with TGI Friday’s in March, and the launch of a new frozen range — including plant-based meatballs — in January.

“The launch of our new range of ready meals takes Meatless Farm into a brand-new category in the supermarkets and will provide more people with the fuss-free tea they want,” said Michael Hunter, UK Managing Director of Meatless Farm. “With choices ranging from classic family favourites like spaghetti and meatballs to trend-led Korean-inspired dishes, there’s something for everyone – while also being kind to the planet.”

Meatless Farm’s new chilled ready meals are now available at Ocado, while the frozen meals will launch at 460 Morrisons stores on June 11.