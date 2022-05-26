Meatless Farm Launches Vegan Steak Into Sainsbury’s

UK meat alternative giant Meatless Farm today announces the launch of a vegan steak NPD into 125 Sainsbury’s stores nationwide, targeting flexitarians and meat-reducers who enjoy red meat but are aware of its environmental impact and stating that in-home steak consumption is currently on the increase*.

Meatless Farm joins Vivera – available in Sainsbury’s and Tesco, and the LiveKindly-acquired No Bull steak at Iceland, as plant-based steaks currently available in major British supermarkets.

The plant-based steaks are based on pea protein, are soy- and gluten-free, and reportedly emulate the taste and texture of steak made from cows. The Meatless Farm Steak contains over 15g of protein per fillet and creates a lower carbon footprint than its animal meat counterpart. And of course, without the suffering.

Michael Hunter, Managing Director of Meatless Farm UK and Ireland said: “Our new plant-based Steak is our latest step in creating exciting and innovative new products and further diversifying the plant-based market.

“Responding to consumer demand, we’ve brought another credible contender to the market to challenge the red meat sector. Many people enjoy a steak meal, yet red meat has the highest environmental impact, so we’ve created a plant-based version to help consumers enjoy a steak experience in the week that delivers on taste and texture yet is better for the planet.”

The Meatless Farm Plant-Based Steak is available in select Sainsbury’s stores now and in Ocado stores from the week commencing 30 May at an RRP of £3.50 for two fillets.

*AHDB: Kantar w/e 11 July 2021