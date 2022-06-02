Spanish Supermarket Mercadona Continues Vegan Expansion with Heura-Style Chicken Bites

Spanish supermarket chain Mercadona is continuing to increase its own-brand vegan offerings with the launch of its plant-based marinated chicken bites. Similar in style to fellow Spanish brand Heura’s alt meat products, the vegan chicken bites are part of Mercadona’s own Hacendado brand and are available now.

Containing hardly any fat or carbohydrates, but rich in vegan protein, the new product is clean label with only six ingredients: water, soya protein (24%), extra virgin olive oil, spices, natural flavoring, and salt. At only €3 per 180g, the chicken bites are priced competitively to rival Heura, the Barcelona-based plant-based producer who currently leads the Spanish alt meat scene and is present in most major supermarkets.

Mercadona, the Valencia-based supermarket with over 1,600 stores across the country, also recently launched a tofu spread, suitable for baking and cooking as well as for use as a cheese alternative. The product is receiving great reviews on abillion, much like the Hacendado Rocket & Dried Tomato Vegan Pizza which was awarded top place of all frozen vegan foods across the world last year.

A recent report by vegconomist España found that in the last four years, 2.1 million people in Spain have changed their diet to one composed mainly of vegetables. Thus, Spain currently has 5.1 million veggies, people who recognize themselves as vegans, vegetarians or flexitarians.