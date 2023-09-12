Miyoko’s Creamery Expands Product Line with Plant Milk Cheese Spreads

Miyoko’s Creamery, producer of artisanal dairy-free butter and cheese, announces today it is leveraging traditional cheesemaking techniques in the production of a new line, called Plant Milk Cheese Spreads.

Crafted using an organic cultured cashew milk base, the new spreads are certified organic, vegan, lactose-free, soy-free, palm oil-free, gluten-free, and kosher. The range comprises four flavors: Classic Chive, Garlic Harb, Roadhouse Cheddar, and Sundried Tomato, all made with simple ingredients like organic coconut oil, rice miso, and nutritional yeast.

The spreads were inspired by its award-winning cheese wheels and Roadhouse Cheddar, and the company says they are ideal for spreading on sandwiches, melting down as queso, or for use as dips for chips and pretzels.

The launch of this new product range comes after the recent appointment of Stuart Kronauger, former CMO at Beyond Meat, as its CEO following the departure of former CEO Miyoko Schinner in February.



Miyoko’s diverse product range of premium plant-based butter, cream cheese, and now, cheese spread, has helped it secure multiple partnerships, including with North America’s largest food industry redistribution, Dot Foods, and a recent collaboration with OCHO Candy. The company has also been rapidly expanding its retail presence, with products available in over 25,000 stores nationwide.



Next step in product development

“We are thrilled to announce the Plant Milk Cheese Spreads as the newest addition to Miyoko’s product line,” said Rebecca Infusino, chief customer officer of Miyoko’s Creamery.

“As Americans continue to actively look for ways to reduce meat and dairy consumption, the spreads are a perfect next step in our product development as we continue to strive to bring fresh excitement into the category.”

The Plant Milk Cheese Spreads are available through various retail partners in the United States, including Whole Foods, Sprouts, Natural Grocers, Natural Independents, and regional Albertsons locations in Texas.