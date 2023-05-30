Products & Launches

Monde Nissin Australia Launches Deli-Licious Meat Slices into Coles

Monde Nissin Australia launches a new range of deli meat slices called Deli-Licious

Image credit: Mondo Nissin Australia LinkedIn

FMCG company Monde Nissin Australia has moved further into the plant-based market with the launch of a new vegan-friendly deli meat brand called Deli-Licious into Coles supermarkets.

“Over 50% of Australians are looking to reduce their meat consumption”

Described as a delicious source of proteins without added preservatives, artificial flavours, or colours, the Deli-Licious range includes Ham Style, Chicken Style, and Hungarian Salami.

“We are incredibly excited and proud to bring Australian consumers a new way to lunch with the launch of Deli-licious™, a range of tasty deli meat slices that are plant-based and 100% Deli-Licious, as the name suggests,” Monde Nissin stated.

Chicken deli meat slices
© Coles

Reducing meat consumption

Monde Nissin Australia is home to iconic brands, including Black Swan, nudie, Wattle Valley, Peckish, and Quorn. Last year, in response to the growing plant-based foods sector, the company signed a supplier agreement with Buntine Protein — a product made with lupin seeds regeneratively grown in Australia — to develop various F&B products for the Australian market.

Monde Nissin Corp is a food manufacturer based in The Philippines popular for its noodle brand Lucky Me! The firm, present in 30 countries,  has been expanding its plant-based portfolio with brands such as Quorn (acquired in 2015 for £550 million) and Cauldron Foods, both producers of vegetarian and vegan foods in the UK. In 2021, the company’s plant-based portfolio contributed 22% to Monde Nissin’s net sales of $1.4 billion.

In 2021, the noodle giant was set for the Philippines’ first billion-dollar IPO to attract investors to the fast-growing alternative protein category amid record plant-based sales. As Quorn’s parent company, it had plans to expand the brand into the US and Asia.

“Over 50% of Australians are looking to reduce their meat consumption and we’re committed to providing plant-based alternatives made with honesty and packed with goodness, to meet their needs,” continued Monde Nissin Australia. 

Topics:Deli slices
Organisations and Brands:Monde Nissin
More News from the Region:Australia
