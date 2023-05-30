Monde Nissin Australia Launches Deli-Licious Meat Slices into Coles

FMCG company Monde Nissin Australia has moved further into the plant-based market with the launch of a new vegan-friendly deli meat brand called Deli-Licious into Coles supermarkets.

Described as a delicious source of proteins without added preservatives, artificial flavours, or colours, the Deli-Licious range includes Ham Style, Chicken Style, and Hungarian Salami.

“We are incredibly excited and proud to bring Australian consumers a new way to lunch with the launch of Deli-licious™, a range of tasty deli meat slices that are plant-based and 100% Deli-Licious, as the name suggests,” Monde Nissin stated.

Reducing meat consumption

Monde Nissin Australia is home to iconic brands, including Black Swan, nudie, Wattle Valley, Peckish, and Quorn. Last year, in response to the growing plant-based foods sector, the company signed a supplier agreement with Buntine Protein — a product made with lupin seeds regeneratively grown in Australia — to develop various F&B products for the Australian market.

Monde Nissin Corp is a food manufacturer based in The Philippines popular for its noodle brand Lucky Me! The firm, present in 30 countries, has been expanding its plant-based portfolio with brands such as Quorn (acquired in 2015 for £550 million) and Cauldron Foods, both producers of vegetarian and vegan foods in the UK. In 2021, the company’s plant-based portfolio contributed 22% to Monde Nissin’s net sales of $1.4 billion.

In 2021, the noodle giant was set for the Philippines’ first billion-dollar IPO to attract investors to the fast-growing alternative protein category amid record plant-based sales. As Quorn’s parent company, it had plans to expand the brand into the US and Asia.

“Over 50% of Australians are looking to reduce their meat consumption and we’re committed to providing plant-based alternatives made with honesty and packed with goodness, to meet their needs,” continued Monde Nissin Australia.