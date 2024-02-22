Mooala Introduces Single-Serve Organic Bananamilks at Sprouts Nationwide

Mooala, makers of organic plant-based milks, has introduced a new line of single-serve Bananamilks. Now available in Sprouts stores across the United States, these 8oz “on-the-go” packs come in three flavors: vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry, designed to appeal to both adults and children.

Jeff Richards, CEO of Mooala, commented on the brand’s commitment to offering guilt-free, nutritious options that appeal to all ages: “Our Bananamilks boast flavors that kids and adults crave, while our organic ingredients and nutritional profile easily pass the ‘mom-police’ test.”

Previously available only in a larger 48oz format, the introduction of these single-serve packages marks Mooala’s entry into the convenience segment with its best-selling product, priced at $1.69 per unit.

Retail expansion

Sprouts Farmers Market will be the first brick-and-mortar retailer to offer Mooala’s “on-the-go” Bananamilk, alongside being the debut national retailer for Mooala’s Simple Organic line, which was launched last year. The line, which includes Oatmilk and Almondmilk, is characterized by a minimalistic ingredient list, reflecting the growing industry trend toward clean-label products. Other alternative dairy brands like Oatly and Rude Health have also unveiled similar products, responding to consumer preferences for simpler ingredient lists.

Mooala’s signature Bananamilk varieties, including the original and chocolate flavors, will also join the new single-serve options on the shelves in the shelf-stable milk section at Sprouts. This expansion complements Mooala’s presence in other prominent retailers in the US, such as Whole Foods, Kroger, Costco, Publix, Walmart, HEB, and Aldi.

“We wanted families to have a guilt-free option for kids to enjoy; these are delicious and sneakily nutritious, with just a fraction of the sugar of other flavored milks,” comments Richards.