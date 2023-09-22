Products & Launches

Motif FoodWorks Launches Plant-Based Beef in Upscale US Convenience Store Chain Foxtrot

Bookmark
ClosePlease loginn
See all bookmarks
BookmarkWant to save and revisit your favorite articles? Upgrade to vegconomist+ and unlock our new bookmark feature. Subscribe today and enjoy a wide range of exclusive perks to gain a competitive edge in the vegan business world!
Motif Foodworks Foxtrot taco salad

© Motif FoodWorks

Boston-based food tech company Motif FoodWorks announces latest retail partnership with upscale convenience store and café Foxtrot

Foxtrot, known for its freshly crafted chef-prepared meals, introduces Motif BeefWorks Plant-Based Beef Grounds as a primary ingredient in its premade vegan taco salad, now served at all 30 Foxtrot locations across the United States. 

New portfolio of plant-based meats

This new partnership comes on the heels of Motif FoodWorks’ introduction of a new portfolio of plant-based meats for foodservice earlier this year, featuring Motif PorkWorks™ Grounds and Motif BeefWorks™ Patties and Grounds.

The new line of products is a result of the company’s recent developments in food technology, including two proprietary ingredients, HEMAMI, a heme protein, and APPETEX, a product replicating connective tissue found in animal meat. Motif also announced a partnership this year with tech startup IngredientWerks to explore the production of heme protein from corn via molecular farming.

Plant-Based ChickenWorks product
ChickenWorks © Motif FoodWorks

Michael Leonard, CEO of Motif FoodWorks, highlighted the surging demand for plant-based foods, noting that “88% of consumers expect to maintain or increase their consumption of plant-based foods, and we’re proud to create products that make that goal not only more attainable but also more delicious.”

Extended partnership

Foxtrot’s Vegan Taco Salad will feature Motif BeefWorks™ Plant-Based Beef Grounds atop a bed of crisp romaine lettuce, roasted corn, tomatoes, jalapeño, onion, cilantro, and a zesty lime vinaigrette. While initially introduced as a limited-time offering, Foxtrot has decided to extend its partnership with Motif, integrating the plant-based beef product as a permanent fixture on its shelves. 

Justin Schaub, senior director of culinary at Foxtrot Market, couldn’t be more impressed with the Motif BeefWorks™ product, stating, “Motif BeefWorks™ came with an abundance of deep savory flavor, a characteristic often absent in most plant-based alternative proteins. I was impressed by its versatility—it seared, caramelized, and roasted much like animal-based proteins.”

Organisations and brands:

More news from the region:

Bookmark
ClosePlease loginn
See all bookmarks

Share