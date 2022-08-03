Dairy-Free Cheese Brand Nafsika’s Garden Launches Greek-Inspired Plant-Based Meats

Canada-based Nafsika’s Garden announces the launch of its first plant-based meat line, which features Greek-inspired burgers, souvlaki, gyros, meatballs and crispy chicken nuggets.

Mediterranean flavors

Made with legumes, fresh Greek herbs and spices, the products are currently available for both retail and food service. According to the brand, its gyro meat is the first soy-free vegan gyro on the market, while the Greek meatballs aim to redefine traditional Mediterranean cuisine.

The full lineup includes:

Greek Burger – A high-protein, meatless burger made with pulses and Greek herbs

Gyro Style – Classic, soy-free Greek gyro slices

Souvlaki Style – A plant-based version of Greek kabobs, made with olive oil

Greek Meatballs – Made with traditional Mediterranean flavors

Crispy Chicken Nuggets – Ideal for a tasty snack or nutritious meal

With the exception of chickpea-based falafel, most of the brand’s products are made with non-GMO pea protein, are high in fiber and cholesterol-free.

Diverse cheeses

Founded by Nafsika Antypas, Nafsika’s Garden is headquartered in Canada but manufactures its products in Greece. Antypas is also the executive producer and host of “Plant Based by Nafsika”, the first all-vegan lifestyle series to air on mainstream American television. The show can currently be viewed on A&E’s lifestyle channel FYI.

Nafsika’s Garden is previously known for a range of plant-based cheese offerings, including mozzarella, gouda, cheddar, feta, Edam and poutine-style cheese. The products are free from most allergens and palm oil, and are sold in blocks, slices, shreds and cubes. In 2020, the brand launched into 500 retail stores across America, followed by stores in Canada and the UAE.