Nestlé’s Garden Gourmet Line Expands with Plant-Based White Fish Alternatives

The world’s biggest consumer goods company, Nestlé, has unveiled a range of plant-based alternatives to white fish under its Garden Gourmet brand. These new products, which include alternatives to breaded fish fillets, nuggets, and fingers, have an authentic taste and texture that aims to resemble traditional white fish, according to the conglomerate.



In Europe, the Garden Gourmet brand will roll out marine-style crispy fillets and nuggets made from wheat and pea protein. These products also come with a Nutri-Score A in countries utilizing the Nutri-Score front-of-pack labeling system. They will be made available online and in various retail locations in several European countries, including Germany, Spain, Italy, Austria, Poland, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia.

According to Torsten Pohl, global head of R&D for Nestlé’s food category, “These new fish alternatives are the result of our deep expertise in plant-based proteins and our strong commitment to continue delivering exciting innovations that meet consumer’s expectations. During consumer testing, our products received high praise for the great taste and texture that is close to white fish. They also come with strong nutritional credentials, making them competitive in the marketplace.”

Nestlé’s recent product introductions build upon their existing plant-based offerings, such as Garden Gourmet Vuna, an alternative to tuna fish that has been available in Europe since 2020, vending for around 6.50 euros per jar. The company also launched crispy fish-free fingers under the Harvest Gourmet brand in Malaysia and Singapore and continues to explore technologies like precision fermentation to expand its range of animal-free products. While many consumers, vegan and non-vegan alike, choose not to support a company surrounded by myriad ethical controversies, Nestlé’s new products are making plant-based options more accessible to a broader consumer market.

Massimo Zucchero, global category lead for plant-based meals at Nestlé, comments, “People continue to seek out plant-based options for their favourite dishes. These new alternatives to fish are a great addition at mealtimes and can also be shared as an appetizer or small meal. They are tasty, nutritious, and can also help to reduce overfishing and protect the biodiversity of our oceans.”