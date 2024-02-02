New Clean-Label Vegan Beef & Chicken Bouillon Flavors from Watson’s Seasoning Blends

Watson’s Seasoning Blends, a California-based artisanal seasoning blend brand, has expanded its product line with the introduction of two innovative vegan bouillon flavors: Vegan Beef Bouillon and Vegan Chicken Bouillon. The company has also unveiled a salt-free version of its popular California Everything blend in response to consumer demand for healthier seasoning options.

The company launched in 2022 with a range of clean-label culinary spice blends with a mission to elevate plant-based cooking with fresh, quality ingredients and address the lack of preservative-free options. Co-founder Jim Amos notes that while there are other vegan bouillons on the market, many of them contain fillers, preservatives, and unhealthy ingredients like maltodextrin and corn syrups.

The newly introduced Vegan Beef and Vegan Chicken Bouillons are 100% free from the common “mystery” fillers found in many competing products, instead of which, the Watson’s products use organic, ethically sourced, traceable ingredients, and come in plastic-free packaging.

Quality and simplicity

Additionally, the brand has also introduced a salt-free version of its California Everything blend, crafted with ingredients sourced from California seed stock. This blend not only supports local agriculture but also contributes to a good cause, with a portion of proceeds being donated to the California Firefighters Benevolent Fund.

Co-founder Lori Amos states, “Food is love, and love is food. I want more people to enjoy and prioritize eating well and cooking from scratch. Start (and season) with fresh, quality ingredients and keep it simple with our pantry staples blends.”

Watson’s seasonings are available exclusively in the United States on Amazon or directly from the Watson’s Seasoning Blends online store, retailing at $14.50.