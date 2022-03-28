Higgidy Launches New Vegan Pastries, Will Be 75% Meat-Free by the End of 2022

UK pastry brand Higgidy has launched two new vegan pastries, a further step towards its goal of making three-quarters of its products meatless by the end of the year.

The new products are the Petit Pois & Courgette flavour Little Vegan Quiche and the Roasted Chickpea Masala Vegan Pie. The quiche has seeded shortcrust pastry and a filling seasoned with mint and chilli. It will launch at Tesco and Waitrose on April 11. The pie, which contains layers of creamy chickpea curry, will be available at Sainsbury’s, Waitrose, and Ocado from April 6.

Higgidy has also increased its vegetarian range with three new quiches — Mediterranean Pepper & Feta, Garden Greens & Ricotta, and Petit Pois & Whipped Feta (the latter is limited edition). Additionally, the brand has just replaced its meat-based chicken and ham slices with meatless alternatives in the flavours Spinach, Feta & Red Pepper and Sweet Potato Katsu Curry.

Vegan pastries in the UK

Consumer expectations have changed significantly since Higgidy launched its first vegan product in 2018. In recent years, growing demand for plant-based products has led several UK pastry brands to diversify their ranges — including many traditional brands. For some, this has led to a huge boost in sales.

”Our existing veggie and vegan lines are proving really popular and we wanted to expand on this, using our expertise at creating glorious everyday food to create even more delicious flavour options for our consumers,” CEO Rachel Kelley told The Grocer.