NOMO Makes Sure Easter Chocolate is for Everyone with Vegan and Free-From Range

NOMO, one of the UK’s biggest plant-based chocolate brands, is launching a new range of vegan Easter treats for 2022. Featuring its new hero product; Cookie Dough Bunny, NOMO’s new Easter lineup can be found on shelves at a range of UK supermarkets.

On a mission to ensure as many children and adults as possible can enjoy Easter and the taste of chocolate, NOMO is famed for its vegan and allergen-free products. The Cookie Dough Bunny is one of the highlights of NOMO’s new range, made with plant-based creamy chocolate and filled with cookie dough in the shape of the iconic Easter animal.

Another NOMO Easter addition comes in the form of its Cookie Dough Crunch Egg, which combines the brand’s original creamy choc with a vegan cookie dough shell. In addition, NOMO’s Creamy Choc Egg and Monster Lolly join the NOMO’s Kids Nomster range which launched in 2021.

Number one vegan and free-from chocolate

Since launching in 2019, Kinnerton Confectionary-owned NOMO has officially become the number one vegan and free-from chocolate brand in the UK worth £9m in RSV with the greatest market share (24.4%). Last year, saw the chocolate brand sell 297.9 tonnes of chocolate – the equivalent weight of 24 double-decker busses – equating to 52.8% growth in sales since 2020.

“Vegans and allergy sufferers have been crying out for new products, especially for Easter, and so we are delighted to launch our new range alongside our familiar favourites,” commented Jacqueline Tyrell, Brand Manager at NOMO. “Those who are vegan or free-from often find themselves missing out on seasonal moments like Easter. We want to take the angst out of these moments for them, which is why we strive to make our products irresistible and inclusive to ensure no one misses out.”

The Cookie Dough Bunny is available to purchase from Asda, Holland & Barrett, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Morrisons with an RRP of 80p. The Cookie Dough Crunch Egg is available from Sainsbury’s and Waitrose with an RRP of £6. The Kids Nomster range is available from Holland & Barrett, Sainsbury’s and Tesco with an RRP of £3.