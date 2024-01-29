NotCo Announces the Launch of New Unsweetened Vanilla and Expands Availability of Barista Line

Foodtech leader NotCo has announced an expansion in the distribution of its latest products, NotMilk Unsweetened Vanilla and NotMilk Barista, at retailers in the United States.

Starting in February 2024, NotMilk Unsweetened Vanilla will be available nationwide in Whole Foods Market stores. This product is an extension of NotCo’s NotMilk line and is designed with no added sugar, offering a creamy, vanilla-infused alternative to traditional milk. With health being a considerable driver in consumer behavior, NotCo’s sugar-free options aim to give customers more control over their sugar intake.



NotMilk Barista, the coffee-optimized version of NotMilk, has seen increased expansion in its distribution across the US since its introduction last year. Beginning with a foodservice launch in August, this product is now available in major grocers, including Sprouts Farmers Market, New Seasons, Raley’s Supermarket, Hannaford, Haagen, and Met Foodmarkets nationwide.

NotCo has also formed a range of partnerships in the US coffee industry, including with New York-based Joe Coffee and Danny Meyer’s Café Daily Provisions, both of which now offer NotMilk Barista.

Matias Muchnick, CEO and founder of NotCo, commented on the expansion: “Our remarkable growth of our NotMilk line reflects a strong demand from both retailers and consumers for a sustainable, plant-based milk alternatives that rival the taste and function of traditional cow’s milk.”

Unsweetened product trends

In similar industry developments, Oatly, another key player in the alternative dairy sector, introduced an unsweetened iteration of its popular oatmilk this month, complemented by the launch of Oatly Super Basic, featuring just oats and water. Echoing this trend, other plant-based dairy companies have made comparable moves. Rude Health has unveiled sugar-free variants of its oat and almond milks, and Ripple Foods has expanded its portfolio with an unsweetened option in its ‘Ripple Kids’ range.

Muchnick concluded, “We’re thrilled to continue the expansion of our NotMilk innovation to drive adoption of plant-based and overall accelerate our mission to create a more sustainable world.”