NotCo Launches Best-Selling NotBurger in US Retailers Nationwide

NotCo, the Chile-based food tech unicorn, is launching its signature NotBurger in retailers across the US. The brand’s AI-created burger, which has enjoyed sell-out success in Latin America, can now be found at Whole Foods Market and select regional retailers, with an upcoming rollout at Sprouts Farmers Markets in August.

Created with ingredients like peas, bamboo, spinach, chia seeds, and cocoa powder, the NotBurger offers the taste and tenderness of a conventional burger with no eggs, gluten or GMO’s. Like all of NotCo’s products, the NotBurger recipe was developed by Giuseppe, the brand’s patented AI technology, and a team of AI chefs and R&D experts, who use Giuseppe’s knowledge to craft plant-based foods with the same taste, texture and functionality as animal products.

5% market share

First launched in 2020, the NotBurger has already enjoyed phenomenal success across Latin America. At Burger King Chile, the NotBurger sold out a 3-month forecast in just three weeks’ time, achieving 4X the company’s original sales target. In traditional retail channels, NotBurger says it holds over 5% of market share for the total burger category.

NotCo’s impressive product portfolio also includes NotMilk, NotMeat, NotIceCream and NotMayo, which are currently available in eight countries including Canada, Australia, Chile, Argentina, Mexico and Brazil.

Changing the system

In February 2022, NotCo announced a joint venture with CPG giant Kraft Heinz to co-develop premium plant-based products with a focus on speed and scale. In a recent interview with vegconomist, NotCo co-founder and CEO Matías Muchnick said the venture is designed to help reinvent the global food system.

“We believe we must completely change the food system, and to do so we need to create amazingly delicious products that don’t require consumers to compromise or make sacrifices,” shares Muchnick.

He adds, “We’re now bringing our NotBurger™ to the U.S. after achieving 5% of market share of the total burger market in Latin America in just two years of sales. Our consumers in the U.S. have been asking, and we’re beyond excited to finally welcome NotBurger™ into our U.S. portfolio of NotCo products.”