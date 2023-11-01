NotCo Launches NotChicken Spicy Patties in US Whole Foods Markets

Food tech company NotCo has unveiled its newest plant-based offering in partnership with Austin-based hot sauce company, Yellowbird Sauce. The product, known as NotChicken Spicy Patties, is now available in select Whole Foods Market stores across the United States.

Combining the signature NotChicken Patties with Yellowbird’s Spicy Habanero flavor, these patties are designed to replicate the taste, aroma, and texture of chicken, with an additional spicy kick, thanks to Yellowbird’s Spicy Habanero flavor.



Matias Muchnick, CEO and founder of NotCo, expressed his commitment to delivering delicious plant-based options, stating, “We already deliver on our promise to provide consumers mind-blowingly delicious plant-based options, and we were looking for a way to build on that flavor-forward guarantee to reach even more plant-based eaters and flexitarians. The only way we could make NotChicken taste even better was to spice it up through a partnership with our favorite hot sauce brand, Yellowbird.”

Unlocking new brand collaborations

This collaboration represents NotCo’s first co-brand in US retail, but Muchnick emphasized the partnership’s capacity to unlock additional brand collaborations, enabling wider distribution. The company also recently announced an upcoming partnership with Mars Wrigley, while the full details have not yet been disclosed.

In celebration of this partnership, NotCo and Yellowbird will operate a co-branded food truck in Austin and Los Angeles for three days in each city during November, offering NotChicken Spicy Patties.

Erin Link, chief brand officer and co-founder of Yellowbird, highlighted their shared vision, commenting, “What better way to support this idea than partnering with our favorite plant-based patty–maker, NotCo. The flavor and texture of these NotChicken Patties featuring Yellowbird Classic Habanero Spice is a true surprise-and-delight experience, no matter whether you’re plant-curious or monogamous. It’s worth it for the taste alone!”



NotChicken Spicy Patties, like all NotCo products, are crafted with the assistance of Giuseppe, the company’s AI technology, ensuring they closely resemble animal-based products in terms of appearance, taste, and functionality. These patties are vegan, non-GMO, cholesterol-free, and consist of a blend of plant-based ingredients, including fava beans, bamboo, and peach powder.

Link concluded, “We couldn’t be more excited for our first-ever partnership of this kind, launching in Whole Foods Market nationwide. A pro-tip from the Yellowbird team: heat up your NotChicken™ Spicy Patty in an air-fryer, chop it up, and toss it into your favorite salad—it’s an absolute banger!”

Consumers can find NotChicken Spicy Patties in the frozen section of select Whole Foods Market locations across the US.