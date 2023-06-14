NotCo Launching NotChicken Burgers, Nuggets and Tenders Across Canada

Global food tech company NotCo announces it is launching a full range of plant-based NotChicken™ products in Canada, including burgers, nuggets and upcoming tenders.

Created with NotCo’s patented AI technology, the new chicken products are now available at major Canadian grocery stores nationwide. NotChicken is the company’s third product launch in Canada following the successful rollouts of NotMilk in 2021 and NotBurger in 2022.

Made with ingredients like peach, bamboo fibre and fava bean, the new line of NotChicken products are non-GMO, cholesterol-free, and range in price from CAD $7.99 to $8.99. The company states the products are also proudly made in Canada.

Canada expansion

In April, NotCo partnered with Canadian fast-casual chain Hero Certified Burgers, which added NotBurgers, NotChicken patties, tenders and two varieties of NotMilk to its menu.

South of the border, NotCo – in partnership with Kraft Heinz – has launched its popular mayo in US stores, and revealed it plans to bring the item to Canada sometime in 2023. “At NotCo, we believe that shifting the food system away from animal dependency doesn’t have to come at the expense of consumer satisfaction,” said Andre Manuel, General Manager of NotCo Canada.

He contined, “Our goal with NotChicken– as with all NotCo products – is to deliver a no-compromise experience that tastes, cooks and looks just like the animal-based reference. When customers try it, they are shocked to learn that NotChicken is plant-based and that’s the single biggest compliment we can get.”

The new NotChicken offerings can be found in the frozen section of major Canadian retail stores.