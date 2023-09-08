NotCo 2.0: NotSnack Protein Bars Mark Company’s Venture Into New Product Category

Chilean food tech company NotCo, known for its plant-based products driven by artificial intelligence, launches NotSnack Protein Bars.

While the company’s current lineup offers plant-based alternatives for meat and dairy products like NotMayo, NotMilk, NotBurgers, and NotCheese, this latest development marks the company’s entry into snacks as its newest product category launch.



A new category to improve



“This is the first time we enter a category that is not obviously animal-based. We got into this new category because we found something we should improve, and it changed NotCo’s perspective as a company,” stated Matias Muchnick, CEO and co-founder of NotCo.

NotSnack Protein Bars have around 16 grams of protein and slow-release carbs that provide sustained energy throughout the day. They also maintain a low-calorie profile, with an average of 130 Kcal. The lineup features flavors like Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter, Almond Salted Caramel, and Chocolate Fudge Brownie, which contain caffeine and Palatinose™, a sugar substitute that helps to regulate blood glucose levels.

“NotCo has been changing for two or three years. This product represents the starting point towards conscious, functional, and sustainable food. It is a glimpse into the future of food, where we merge technology and nutrition to create plant-based foods that go beyond the conventional. We are now looking for more nutritionally evolved foods because the consumer deserves the best from us,” said Muchnick.

NotCo achieved a milestone earlier this year when it earned B Corp Certification, and this newest endeavor underscores the further evolution of the company in what it refers to as NotCo 2.0.

Muchnick highlights, “With all the artificial intelligence we generate, with all the knowledge we have of human beings, of chefs, of food engineers… the truth is that we can do things we never imagined.”