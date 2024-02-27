Oatly Expands Beverage Portfolio with New Oatmilk Creamers in the US

Oatly today announces the introduction of Oatly Oatmilk Creamers in the United States. This product line addition targets the coffee segment with creamers designed to emulsify smoothly into coffee beverages. It comes in four flavors: Sweet & Creamy, Vanilla, Caramel, and Mocha.

The company views its launch into flavored creamers as a significant opportunity to engage both new and current customers, citing data from Nielsen that reports a 13% increase in dollar sales and a 9% rise in unit sales for plant-based creamers over the past year. Following the announcement this morning, there has been a slight uptick in the company’s stock price, a pattern that has consistently emerged with the unveiling of new products or partnerships.

Leah Hoxie, SVP of Innovation at Oatly North America, commented, “At Oatly, we’re passionate about all things coffee, and naturally saw an opportunity to bring our expertise to the diverse and popular creamer category. As a company, we’re committed to converting cow’s milk drinkers into oatmilk buyers, so we’re excited to now offer fantastic, flavored creamers to people looking for a sweeter, more indulgent coffee experience.

Overcoming challenges with opportunities

Despite facing legal challenges over environmental claims and combating misinformation regarding oat milk and vitamin deficiencies, Oatly continues to innovate and expand its product range. Recent launches include the Unsweetened and Super Basic Oatmilks, along with the Organic Barista Oat Drink. The brand has also secured partnerships with notable food service companies, such as Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf and Carvel, temporarily boosting stock market performance.

Consumers can purchase Oatly’s new creamers across the US in the refrigerated sections of major retailers such as Walmart, Target, Albertsons, Kroger, Stop & Shop, and more.

“No matter consumers’ dietary preferences, it’s our hope that all coffee drinkers can agree with our belief that our new Oatly Creamers deliver superior taste and functionality – just like the rest of our oatmilk portfolio,” concludes Hoxie.