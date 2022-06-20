Oatly Launches ‘Mini Barista’ Across UK

Alt dairy giant Oatly has added the Mini Barista to its plant-based milk range, a 500ml carton edition of its best-selling Barista product. The product is designed to help consumers make “baby steps” into plant-based, as the Swedish company continues to expand its oat-based dairy portfolio.

Oatly, the world’s largest oat drink company, will first launch the latest Mini Barista product in Tesco as of 20th June before being rolled out into Co-op and Ocado in September. Oatly claims the Mini Barista uses the recipe as the original Barista, as well as being fortified with calcium, iodine, riboflavin, vitamins B12 and D, and rich in unsaturated fats.

Joining the existing range of 1L Barista, Chocolate, Organic, Semi, Whole, and Chilled variants, the Mini is the latest Oatly innovation following the company’s expansion into other alt dairy segments like ice cream, cream cheese, yogurt, cooking cream, and chilled coffee drinks. The company is currently opening a new research and innovation center with the goal of further exploring the potential of oats and oat-based innovations.

Ishen Paran, General Manager at Oatly UK commented: “Expanding the Barista Edition range to introduce our 500ml Barista edition was a no-brainer. We believe that taking small steps can have a big impact and want to help everyone take that first step to a plant-based future without ever having to compromise on their health.”