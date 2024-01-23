Oatly Partners With Carvel to Launch Oat Desserts in Nearly 300 US Stores, Oatly Stock Rises by 12%

Oatly, a global leader in oat milk production, has announced a new partnership with Carvel, one of America’s most beloved classic ice cream stores.

Recently, the company partnered with Insomnia Cookies to serve Oatly’s Original and Chocolate Oatmilks in 250+ locations across North America, which prompted a stock surge of over 30% following the announcement. Similar trends follow this partnership announcement with Carvel, evidenced by a 12% rise in Oatly’s stock in the past 24 hours.

An Oatly twist on classic favorites

The collaboration introduces Oatly’s non-dairy frozen desserts in nearly 300 Carvel locations across 18 states, giving Carvel’s traditional dairy-centric offerings a plant-based upgrade.

Drew Martin, EVP of Commercial Sales, Oatly North America, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership: “With ice cream traditionally being reliant on cow’s dairy, we’re honored to collaborate with Carvel and present the first oat milk-based, non-dairy frozen desserts available to Carvel shoppers. We’re excited that with the inclusion of our new menu items, all guests […] can enjoy an Oatly twist on Carvel’s classic frozen favorites.”

New menu items include:

Oatly Strawberry Soft Serve

Oatly Cookies & Cream Scooped

Oatly Chocolate Peanut Butter Scooped

Flying Saucer Sandwiches made with Oatly

Frozen Dessert Cakes made with Oatly

Oatly Chocolate, Mint, and Cold Brew Soft Serve will also be available at select Carvel locations.

Oatly continues to expand its presence in the North American foodservice sector, recently rolling out its oat milk offerings into over 180 Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf locations in the United States. Across the Atlantic, Oatly launched its soft serve ice cream at all Deutsche Bahn lounges in Germany, opened a pop-up soft serve shop in Amsterdam, and launched its vanilla soft serve into UK foodservice.

Jim Salerno, Chief Brand Officer at Carvel, comments, “We are thrilled to bring Oatly products to Carvel. As The Original Soft Serve™, we want to ensure guests enjoy the classic flavors and nostalgia of Carvel while we continue to innovate and expand to new guests. Oatly is the latest way we are breaking through to bring our guests a new offering we know there is a lot of excitement behind.”