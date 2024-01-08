Oatly’s New Unsweetened and Super Basic Oatmilks: First Major US Product Expansion in Five Years

Plant-based milk alternative leader Oatly announced the introduction of two new oatmilk products in the US – Oatly Unsweetened and Oatly Super Basic. This launch marks the company’s first major addition to its core beverage lineup in the United States in the past five years.

Leah Hoxie, SVP of Innovation at Oatly North America, highlights the strategic intent behind these innovations: “As oatmilk gains mainstream traction, consumers are increasingly unwilling to compromise on taste for dietary choices. Our US R&D team has meticulously worked for nearly a year to balance these new oatmilks with our existing product range. We believe these additions will meet the evolving consumer preferences, and we’re excited for everyone to experience them.”

Oatly Unsweetened features a proprietary oat base developed in-house, with 0g of sugar content and a light and smooth texture at just 40 calories per serving, catering to consumers seeking a low-calorie, sugar-free option.

Oatly Super Basic contains only four ingredients – water, oats, sea salt, and citrus zest fiber, a byproduct upcycled from the juice industry. Its introduction is particularly timely, given the current trend towards clean-label, plant-based products, as reported in the recent Whole Foods Market 2024 Food Trend Report, spotlighting plant-based brands focusing on simplicity and whole food ingredients.

Although this is the first major innovation to its core United States oatmilk lineup in a while, Oatly has been focusing on retail and food service expansion over the past few years, securing significant partnerships including Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Insomnia Cookies, and Minor League Baseball.

In the broader context, Oatly’s product lineup expansion aligns with a shift in consumer preference towards oat and plant-based milk. The company recently polled US consumer milk preferences, revealing a growing preference for plant-based milks, especially among younger generations. The poll found that 54% of Gen Z and 49% of Millennials preferred plant-based milk over cow’s milk.

Shift from dairy to oatmilk

Mike Messersmith, President of Oatly North America, commented, “We aim to transform the food system by encouraging a shift from dairy to oatmilk. Our new offerings are tailored to diverse consumer needs, from calorie-conscious to ingredient-minimalist options. Our goal is to convert dairy enthusiasts to oatmilk, furthering our impact on both consumer health and environmental sustainability.”

The new Oatly Unsweetened and Super Basic varieties are produced in the United States and available in 64 oz. chilled cartons. Priced at $5.99, these products will be accessible nationwide at retailers like Albertsons, Publix, Sprouts, Target, and more.