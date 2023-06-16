Finland’s Oddlygood Arrives in Morrisons Stores Across the UK Amid “Rapid Global Expansion” Plans

Finland’s Oddlygood launches into the UK market on Monday 19th June, when its Oddlygood Dreamy oat desserts will land on Morrisons shelves.

This launch comes after the brand’s resounding success in Europe and the US, where it has garnered a reputation for prioritizing taste. Its wide product portfolio includes barista drinks; plant-based drinks (oat, soy ,and almond m*lks); plant cheeses in shreds and slices in Mozzarella, Cheddar, Gouda, and Smoked Gouda flavors; a range of cooking, whipping creams as well as a Crème Fraiche; oat gurts and greek-style gurts; and Oddlygood Dreamy desserts.

Established in 2018 as a spinoff of Valio, one of Finland’s renowned food companies, the brand raised €25M in an initial finance round at the end of 2021 and stated its intention to become a leader in plant-based products. Oddlygood is present in the US and throughout Europe, and is particularly successful in Scandinavia where it holds the second-largest market share in oat-based beverages in Sweden, according to the brand.